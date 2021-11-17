Stephen A. Smith Unleashes Fury on Kevin Durant and the ‘Garbage’ Brooklyn Nets: ‘KYRIE IRVING BETRAYED YOU’

If you only listened to Stephen A. Smith Wednesday morning or watched the lifeless Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night, you would never assume the franchise is 10-5 with championship aspirations.

But after the Nets were destroyed by the Golden State Warriors in Brooklyn 117-99, Smith WENT OFF on the franchise and everything in its path.

“Kevin Durant, I’m sad for you bro,” Smith said. “You’re all alone. You have no help. And more importantly than anything else, you made the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn.”

Not only were the Nets embarrassed on their homecourt by the Warriors, but according to Smith, the loss should have given Durant a sense of buyer’s remorse. Durant left Steph Curry and the Warriors for the East Coast and Smith has long claimed that the superstar was planning to join the Knicks, but shifted to Brooklyn at the request of Kyrie Irving.

“KYRIE IRVING BETRAYED YOU!” Smith screamed on First Take. “Flat out betrayed you…and while you’re sitting up there getting your ass kicked last night – Steph Curry shimmying and joking around, laughing on the court…Kyrie Irving CAN’T BE TRUSTED. I actually hope Kyrie Irving gets cut.”

Despite being one of the most talented point guards in the NBA, Irving remains barred from the Nets for his refusal to get vaccinated and comply with New York City Covid protocols. Smith has routinely chastised Irving for not getting vaccinated in recent months, referring to the banned superstar as a “sad excuse for a professional,” Wednesday morning on ESPN.

“You don’t even have a damn fanbase! Brooklyn stand up? I don’t wanna hear that nonsense again! BROOKLYN! THE BOROUGH OF BROOKLYN, SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!” Smith ranted before declaring the Barclays Center “DEAD.”

