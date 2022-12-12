Stephen Jackson Describes Losing To A 47-Year-Old Retired Michael Jordan In A Team Scrimmage in 2010

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson described how basketball icon and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan beat Jackson’s team in an intrasquad scrimmage in 2010.

Jordan became the controlling owner of the-then Charlotte Bobcats in 2010 after he bought a share of the organization in 2006. The Bobcats changed their name to the Hornets in May 2014.

Jackson played on the Bobcats for three seasons between 2009 and 2011 after he was traded to Charlotte from the Golden State Warriors.

Jackson described on Barstool Sports’ MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME podcast to hosts Gillie da Kid and Wallo how the Bobcats lost terribly to a team one night, and Jordan was unimpressed with how the team played and let the players know it in the locker room after the game.

“He came into the locker room after the game, just going off on us, like we need to get our shit together,” Jackson said. “I made some little comment or something like that he ain’t say nothing.”

Jackson explained why that was the wrong person to do that to. Jordan decided to show up to the team’s practice and started to criticize the players and yelled at them to take off his Jordan-brand sneakers because he felt they were not worthy enough to wear.

“He came to practice the next day,” Jackson added. “Back on that shit. ‘Think y’all did something?’ He starts talking about all his accolades, ‘take my shoes off!’ He wasn’t just talking to me because everyone had his shoes on, but he had gave me a deal and all that. This shit kinda directed to me and Gerald Wallace because we the leaders of the team.”

Jackson said Jordan had enough of screaming at the players and decided to join in the intrasquad scrimmage and went on the second team so he could show up his starters.

“He’s going off on us, right to the point he gets on the second team in practice,” Jackson continued. “And we lose!

“You ain’t losing to a 50-year-old!” Gillie da Kid answered back.

Jackson doubled down and explained what Jordan was like on the court as a 47-year-old.

“This was in 2010,” Jackson said. “Whatever he had on, he came out there, pushed out whoever Gerald Wallace was guarding, kicked them out, got in that spot, and played with the second team. Our second team weren’t scrubs now.”

“He scored a couple points, and to the point, he talked so much shit afterward and grabbed a ball and would dunk one on the way out,” Jackson concluded.

