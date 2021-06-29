Stephen King Trolls Sad New York Yankees with Memo to MLB Commish: Can We Play Them ‘The Rest of the Year?’

Acclaimed author and New England native Stephen King is a noted Red Sox fan, who has enjoyed watching Boston’s Major League Baseball team dominate their loathed rival New York Yankees this season.

After Boston’s three-game sweep of the Bronx Bombers this past weekend, King pitched a schedule change to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

MEMO

From: Steve King, Red Sox Fan

To: Rob Manfred, MLB Commish

Subject: Schedule Question

Message: Is it possible we can play the Yankees the rest of the year? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2021

“Is it possible we can play the Yankees the rest of the year?” King requested. The 73-year-old “Master of Horror” will certainly remember that his memo to MLB would have represented a nightmare scenario for Red Sox fans not that long ago.

Once in the middle of their own horror story with an 86-year World Series drought, Boston regularly had their hearts destroyed by the Yankees. But the narratives have flipped in the last 17 years, with Boston capturing four World Series titles since 2004, while New York no longer represents the Evil Empire they once boasted.

Monday was the second time this season King took to Twitter to roast the Yankees. In April, he noted how nice it was to see the Pinstripes sitting in last place. Now the author possesses confidence so strong that he wishes every day could be a Yankees-Red Sox game.

So far, the Yankees are 0-6 against Boston this season with 13 more meetings on the schedule. If the Red Sox continue their evisceration of the Bronx Bombers, hopefully King slings a few more tweets because I’m not sure we’ve seen a fastball from the decorated author just yet.

