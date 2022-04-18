‘Suck My D*ck!’ Kyrie Irving Snaps at Heckler During Playoff Loss to Celtics

Kyrie Irving left Boston for Brooklyn three years ago, but you would think it was just yesterday judging by the reaction he got from Celtics fans during Game 1 one of the NBA playoffs — with the Boston faithful heckling the Nets guard for the entirety of the contest.

Irving had enough, eventually — with video emerging mid-game of the former All-Star firing back at Celtics fans in the backstage tunnels.

The vulgar comment wasn’t the only time Kyrie retaliated at the Boston crowd, flipping “the bird” several times during the game.

Kyrie hits the shot and gives the middle finger salute to the crowd. Gonna be a fun series. pic.twitter.com/KKN9WoDSGY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 17, 2022

The razzing only seemed to power Irving’s in-game performance, taking over the second half, dropping 39 points and what seemed to be a game-clinching 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

But the Celtics rallied, winning Game 1 on a buzzer-beater layup from rising star Jayson Tatum.

Ultimately, though, the conversation after the game was still centered on Irving — who explained his side of the story during the postgame press conference.

Kyrie Irving comments on the Boston crowd. pic.twitter.com/yvdAm3WM7i — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 17, 2022

“Look where I’m from you know I’m used to all these antics, people being close nearby. You know, it’s nothing new when I come into this building and what it’s gonna be like, but it’s the same energy they have for me, and I’m gonna have the same energy for them,” Irving said. “And it’s not every fan I don’t want to attack every fan, every Boston fan, but you know, when people start yelling ‘pussy’ or ‘bitch’ or ‘fuck you’ and all this stuff it’s about so much you can take as a competitor. And, you know, we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach, nah fuck that, it’s the playoffs.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com