Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Placed on Administrative Leave as MLB, Dominican Republic Investigate Alleged Relationships With Minors

The MLB has placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco administrative leave while it investigates his alleged relationships with underage girls, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are also investigating the matter.

Major League Baseball has placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave as the league and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate Franco’s alleged relationships with underaged girls, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 22, 2023

Last week, rumors circulated online that Franco was romantically involved with a minor. Franco later denied the claims on Instagram, but the team put him on the restricted list as it began its investigation. Placement on the restricted list means a player will be out for at least the next six games.

Later on in the week, a prosecutor from the Dominican province of Peravia — where Franco’s from — told the Associated Press the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit was leading the investigation in his home country.

“This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved,” prosecutor Angel Dario Tejeda Fabal said in the report. “We are working together (with Judge Olga Dina Llaverias).”

Fabal decline to give updates on the investigation at the time, but said information could be provided this week.

