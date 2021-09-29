Ted Cruz Says He Stands With Vax-Hesitant NBA Players, Calls LeBron James ‘Courageous’

Senator Ted Cruz is publicly backing vaccine-hesitant NBA players.

Vaccine mandates are being implemented across the United States, and this week there’s been a lot of attention on basketball players who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated. LeBron James disclosed he’s vaccinated on Tuesday, after initially having skepticism, but on the question of advocating vaccines for more people, he said, “I don’t feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies.”

There has been a fair amount of criticism of vaccine hesitancy from Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, raised questions about the efficacy of the vaccines”>Bradley Beal, and Jonathan Isaac.

On Wednesday, Cruz tweeted his support for all four of them.

In early August, as Texas was dealing with a serious covid-19 surge, Cruz introduced legislation that would ban mask and vaccine mandates. He said, “There should be no mandates, zero, concerning covid.”

Cruz even praised LeBron James, who he has criticized in the past, as “courageous.”

Former coach Stan Van Gundy blasted Cruz and mockingly remarked, “Hell just froze over — Ted Cruz standing with Black people.”

Cruz accused him of caring more about “being a woke Leftist” than the medical decisions of players.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about these hesitant players by Hugh Hewitt, and he said, “Although I do respect people’s individual rights to make their decisions, there is also a part of it, Hugh, that is what I refer to as societal responsibility.”

