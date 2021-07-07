‘Tell Your Mother…Be Naked When I Get There’: Shaq Dunks on Internet Troll During Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired a basketball-themed special edition Tuesday night before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. To celebrate the championship series which airs on ABC, the late night show included its traditional NBA round of Mean Tweets.

Featuring a wide-ranging group of NBA personalities, hall-of-famer Shaquille O’Neal led off by reading a mean tweet from a fat-shaming internet troll.

“Shaquille O’Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn’t-Missed-A-Meal,” the tweet reads.

“That’s a good one. Tell your mother make my sandwich – and be naked when I get there. Hi, Mom,” Shaq fired back with a smile.

LaVar Ball, Grant Hill, Kemba Walker, Dwight Howard and Trae Young were among the list of basketball personalities who read mean tweets during the honorary NBA Finals-themed edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Other tweets poked fun at the group for being overweight, underweight, having bad teeth, or hair that “looks like a lollipop that got dropped on the carpet.” But like Shaq’s, most of their responses and reactions outshined the trolling tweets themselves.

Watch above via ABC

