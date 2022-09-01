Tennis Commentators Confuse Dionne Warwick for Gladys Knight

Tennis commentators Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin confused one legendary Black singer for another legendary Black singer.

The mistake happened during the US Open match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

“Got some more stars,” said Rubin on the world feed as the camera showed Dionne Warwick, whom Carillo incorrectly identified as Gladys Knight.

Rubin also mistook Warwick for Knight.

Both Warwick and Knight were in attendance at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as Williams, who has announced that the US Open will be her last competition, upset Kontaveit, who is ranked number two in the world.

Rubin explained what led to her confusing Warwick with Knight.

“Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne… mistake was immediately corrected,” she said in reply to a tweet of the video showing the mistake.

Twitter users expressed their displeasure with the mix-up.

