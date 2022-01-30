Tennis Fans Rejoice After Rafael Nadal Captures Australian Open in Five-Hour Epic to Win Record 21st Grand Slam

By Joe DePaoloJan 30th, 2022, 9:25 am
 

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Tennis fans celebrated Sunday after Rafael Nadal made tennis history in the land down under — capturing his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title with an epic five-set Australian Open victory over Daniil Medvedev.

In a classic slugfest which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, Nadal topped Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his second Australian Open, and 21st slam overall — putting him one ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time list.

Fans celebrated the popular Nadal’s victory, particularly given the controversy over Novak Djokovic being denied entry into Australia because he is unvaccinated.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo