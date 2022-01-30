Tennis Fans Rejoice After Rafael Nadal Captures Australian Open in Five-Hour Epic to Win Record 21st Grand Slam
Tennis fans celebrated Sunday after Rafael Nadal made tennis history in the land down under — capturing his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title with an epic five-set Australian Open victory over Daniil Medvedev.
In a classic slugfest which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, Nadal topped Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his second Australian Open, and 21st slam overall — putting him one ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time list.
Fans celebrated the popular Nadal’s victory, particularly given the controversy over Novak Djokovic being denied entry into Australia because he is unvaccinated.
Nadal!!
— Sam Stein (@samstein) January 30, 2022
MAGNIFICO!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥
@RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/uv6lb4VNLD
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2022
Amen, Brother Rafa, Amen
— Brent Staples (@BrentNYT) January 30, 2022
vaccine resistance claims another victim in Novak Djokovic
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 30, 2022
An epic comeback for Nadal to win a 5+ hour #AusOpen.
— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) January 30, 2022
VAMOS RAFA! https://t.co/AJ6D4tztMH
— Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) January 30, 2022
I woke up in the middle of the night, Rafa down two sets and thought. … oh well, at least he tried. Poor Rafa. And then I see this … AMAZING! https://t.co/2AkyiW4ec3
— nekesa mumbi moody (@nekesamumbi) January 30, 2022
——
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com