Tennis fans celebrated Sunday after Rafael Nadal made tennis history in the land down under — capturing his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title with an epic five-set Australian Open victory over Daniil Medvedev.

In a classic slugfest which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, Nadal topped Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his second Australian Open, and 21st slam overall — putting him one ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time list.

Fans celebrated the popular Nadal’s victory, particularly given the controversy over Novak Djokovic being denied entry into Australia because he is unvaccinated.

Nadal!! — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 30, 2022

Amen, Brother Rafa, Amen — Brent Staples (@BrentNYT) January 30, 2022

vaccine resistance claims another victim in Novak Djokovic — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 30, 2022

An epic comeback for Nadal to win a 5+ hour #AusOpen. — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) January 30, 2022

I woke up in the middle of the night, Rafa down two sets and thought. … oh well, at least he tried. Poor Rafa. And then I see this … AMAZING! https://t.co/2AkyiW4ec3 — nekesa mumbi moody (@nekesamumbi) January 30, 2022

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com