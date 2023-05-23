French tennis player Hugo Gaston is now in the red for 2023 after being given a fine worth more than he’s made this year for trying to cheat in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Gaston faced off against Croatian player Borna Coric on April 28. Coric was a point away from taking the set; so Gaston lobbed the ball up during a return swing. While the ball was in the air, Gaston took a ball out of his pocket and dropped it to the ground. He then pointed at it in an attempt to get a do-over.

😳 Wouah les images qui crucifie Hugo Gaston qui délibérément lâche une balle et l’indique en plus pour que le point soit rejoué. C’est du pur anti jeu! Alors oui l’amende est élevée mais le geste est d’une laideur extrême. Et il l’avait déjà fait. C’te honte. pic.twitter.com/Epk6bxd5Yd — Benoit Maylin (@BenoitMaylin) May 22, 2023

Gaston would go on to lose the match 6-3, 6-3. The act gave him his fourth unsportsmanlike conduct violation of the season and a $155,000 fine from the ATP Tour. To date, the French player has made around $120,000 this season.

Gaston appealed the fine and it was reduced to $77,500. To keep the fine at that reduced amount, he cannot receive any more violations during a one-year probationary period. If he receives another violation for the same reason, according to ATP rules, the fine is subject to a 100% increase.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com