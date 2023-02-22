Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Admits He’s a ‘Massive Conspiracy Guy,’ Floats Crazy Theories About Egyptian Pyramids, Moon Landing and Earth’s Shape

Tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios gave his thoughts on notable conspiracy theories ranging from the Egyptian Pyramids, the moon landing, and the shape of Earth.

Kyrgios is known for his crazy on-the-court outbursts with fans and meltdowns like repeatedly slamming a tennis racket into the ground. While Kyrgios was on the Impaulsive podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and Geroge Janko, the four began to discuss famous conspiracy theories. The tennis star admitted that he believes in specific conspiracy theories.

Paul started the discussion by asking Kyrgios if he had any thoughts about the multiple UFOs that were shot down in recent weeks. Surprisingly, he had no idea what the hosts of Impaulsive referenced, so he must have missed the news for a few weeks.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, but I believe in that sort of stuff,” Kyrgios said. “Massive conspiracy guy.”

Majlak asked the tennis star what shape the Earth is, and Kyrgios didn’t simply answer with something along the lines of sphere-like.

“I don’t even know what to believe anymore,” Kyrgios said. “I think we could chat for hours on it.”

The group pivoted and brought the discussion to the 1969 moon landing. The tennis superstar implied that the film NASA released that day was staged.

“America weren’t apparently even close to having anything successfully going up in a rocket,” Kyrgios said.

“That’s my issue; I can talk about this forever,” Paul said.

Finally, the group moved on to the ancient pyramids in Egypt, and just like the first two topics, Kyrgios delivered a bizarre take.

“There’s obviously levels of conspiracies,” Kyrgios said. “I don’t think the pyramids are man-made. The doors are massive and don’t really need doors that big as humans.”

Watch above via the Inpaulsive Podcast.

