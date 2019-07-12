Thirty-seven year-old tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in a four-set Wimbledon semifinal match Friday afternoon, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his 12th Wimbledon final. Federer will face Novak Djokovic in a Sunday morning final match between two of the all-time tennis greats.

Given their past epic battles at Wimbledon, Federer appeared to be on his way to defeating Nadal relatively easy in the four-set match, as Nadal appeared to lose control of his powerful serve later in the match. But the Spaniard proved incredibly tough in the latter stages, and made Federer earn every single point towards the end.

Federer is much beloved, not only by individuals who appreciate his success at an older age than all of his fellow top-tier competitors but also his graceful mien which he brings to the court. As a result, Tennis twitter was all too delighted to celebrate the Swiss tennis legend. To wit:

Where were you when…@rogerfederer played @RafaelNadal in the #wimbeldon2019 semi-final? Tennis just doesn’t get any better than this. #Wimbledon — Mike Feldman (@feldmike) July 12, 2019

This Federer vs Nadal semifinal is unreal! Like watching two champion heavyweight boxers go blow by blow! #Wimbledon — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 12, 2019

Federer v Nadal. The Ali v Frasier of tennis. #Wimbledon19 — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) July 12, 2019

Roger Federer is a crafty freaking vampire. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) July 12, 2019

If you don’t love #Federer and #Nadal you don’t love sports, genius, or really anything in life. Unbelievable. — Gautam Mukunda (@gmukunda) July 12, 2019

It used to be said that tennis players were past it at the age of 30. Roger Federer is 38 next month. Incredible. #FEDAL40 #Wimbledon — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) July 12, 2019

Man, I’m going to miss Federer-Nadal when it’s all said and done. Roger was fantastic today. — Tommy Tran (@TommyTranTV) July 12, 2019

What. A. Match. Federer and Nadal did it again. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) July 12, 2019

Advantage, Federer — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 12, 2019

There is NO better occasion.

There is NO better sporting contest.

There is no better stage.

Centre Court Wimbledon.

Federer v Nadal.@rogerfederer v @RafaelNadal @Vijay_Amritraj @AndrewCastle63 #Wimbledon19 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 12, 2019

There will never be another tennis rivalry as epic as @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal!!! — Betsy Blaney 🎾 (@betsyblaney) July 12, 2019

