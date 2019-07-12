comScore

Tennis Twitter Explodes After Roger Federer Defeats Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon Semifinal

By Colby HallJul 12th, 2019, 2:51 pm

Thirty-seven year-old tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in a four-set Wimbledon semifinal match Friday afternoon, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his 12th Wimbledon final. Federer will face Novak Djokovic in a Sunday morning final match between two of the all-time tennis greats.

Given their past epic battles at Wimbledon, Federer appeared to be on his way to defeating Nadal relatively easy in the four-set match, as Nadal appeared to lose control of his powerful serve later in the match. But the Spaniard proved incredibly tough in the latter stages, and made Federer earn every single point towards the end.

Federer is much beloved, not only by individuals who appreciate his success at an older age than all of his fellow top-tier competitors but also his graceful mien which he brings to the court. As a result, Tennis twitter was all too delighted to celebrate the Swiss tennis legend. To wit:

