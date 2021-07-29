A top official from Simone Biles’s native Texas is backpedaling after calling her a “national embarrassment” for pulling out of Olympic gymnastic events.

In a Wednesday tweet, Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz offered a mea culpa for his comments blasting the superstar gymnast — who resides in Spring, TX, near Houston.

“In a moment of frustration and disappointment, I opined on subjects for which I am not adequately versed,” Reitz wrote. “That was an error. I can’t imagine what Simone Biles has gone through.

“Simone Biles is a true patriot and one of the greatest gymnasts of our time. I apologize to her, and wish her well.”

I owe @Simone_Biles an apology. A big one. My statement: pic.twitter.com/SZI8YRI3WO — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) July 28, 2021

In his original tweet, according to CBS, Reitz posted video of Kerri Strug’s iconic 1996 vault performance to cap off a Gold Medal win for the US. He wrote, “Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles.”

Biles, citing a need to focus on mental health, pulled out of Tuesday’s team gymnastics competition, as well as Thursday’s individual all-around.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com