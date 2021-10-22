Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves Slammed for Omitting ‘LGBTQ+’ From Their Spirit Day Messages: ‘Disgraceful. Cowardly’

Every Major League Baseball team went on social media Thursday to acknowledge Spirit Day. But two teams were widely criticized for omitting the meaning of Spirit Day (LGBTQ+ awareness) from their messaging.

28 out of 30 teams posted messages similar to that of the New York Yankees below.

The Yankees organization is proud to join @MLB in celebration of #SpiritDay . Today, and all days, we take a stand against LGBTQ+ bullying. pic.twitter.com/oHp6R7kkqs — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 21, 2021

Unlike those 28 teams, the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves made no mention of LGBTQ+ in their tweets. The Houston Astros also excluded LGBTQ+ from their initial message, but corrected the tweet after some quick backlash.

An anti-bullying message from the Rangers or Braves would have been commended on any other day, but Spirit Day specifically speaks out against bullying LGBTQ+ youth.

Omitting LGBTQ+ from their tweet and focusing on a general “anti-bullying” message was viewed by many as an attempt to hijack the purpose of Spirit Day, similarly to saying “all lives matter” as a way of detracting from Black Lives Matter.

While the Braves did not include ‘LGBTQ+’ in their tweet, they did link to glaad.org/spiritday, giving their social media followers the opportunity to educate themselves. The Rangers did not, writing “Join us in taking a stand against bullying and in support of inclusion,” while sharing a graphic that mentions Spirit Day, but not its purpose.

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted, Rangers COO Neil Leibman serves as the chairman of MLB’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee. After losing 102 games during the regular season, the Rangers biggest loss may have occurred on social media Thursday, when they were widely criticized for their Spirit Day tweet.

Just to be clear, Spirit Day is specifically an LGBTQ awareness day. The Rangers left out this part of the message. Other teams did not https://t.co/2s6Yu4Pf7c — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 21, 2021

The first version of this tweet didn’t specifically mention LGBTQ+ youth, but hey at least they redid it to be better than the Rangers https://t.co/JdEDJqzkEo pic.twitter.com/t4sklXFBCd — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) October 21, 2021

Cannot believe the two Texas-based MLB teams (Astros and Rangers) blatantly left out the LGBTQ reference on the #SpiritDay posts. All other MLB teams referenced the intention of the day accurately. This isn’t a pile on, I just feel tremendously sorry for the LGBTQ youth In Texas. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) October 21, 2021

The team is the Rangers. And MLB should not stand for this. https://t.co/b9Upp9WmBz — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 21, 2021

Worth noting: According to this story, Neil Leibman, the COO for the Texas Rangers team that did not include LGBTQ+ in its message “in support of inclusion,” is the chairman of Major League Baseball’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee. https://t.co/Xk9LytZht7 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 21, 2021

Like the Rangers, the Braves go with “All bullying matters,” taking out any reference to LGBTQ+ persons AND waiting until their game got going to post. Disgraceful. Cowardly. https://t.co/vpIQTiUQgk — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) October 22, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com