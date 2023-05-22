For Boston Celtics fans, Sunday night couldn’t have gone much worse when the team came out flat en route to a Game 3 blowout to fall to 0-3 in its series against the Miami Heat.

That was until TNT’s post-game show began and the Inside the NBA crew — predictably — proceeded to pour salt on the wound.

With the loss, the Celtics virtually guaranteed their demise since no team in NBA history has ever come back from an 0-3 hole. Making matters worse was the fact that after losing both games in Boston, the Celtics seemed to have no more fight in them as the Heat steamrolled them from tip-off.

“Well that was ugly,” host Ernie Johnson said, “especially if you’re a Celtics fan.”

Charles Barkley didn’t mince words when describing the team’s losing effort.

“I’m embarrassed as a Celtics fan right now,” he said. “That’s bad, man.

“I don’t even think you mind losing. But that was humiliating.”

While Barkley was talking, Shaquille O’Neal gave the performance a name.

“Beatdown,” he said. “Beatdown at the beach.”

Even when introducing the show, Johnson had more to say.

“We welcome you to Inside the NBA presented by KIA, though it feels a lot more like a Forensic Files episode after that,” he said. “That was, uh…”

That’s when O’Neal interjected to propose an idea.

“Since the Celtics quit,” O’Neal said, “can we quit?”

Johnson handed it over to Barkley to give commentary of the highlights, but Barkley wasn’t thrilled by the idea.

“Listen, we got a crack staff if we find any good Celtics highlights,” he said.

“This game is officially over at the end of the first quarter.

Shortly after, Heat guard Gabe Vincent joined the crew for an interview. Looking ahead to Game 4, he called the Celtics a “really good” and “well coached” team and said they weren’t going to “lay down” with their season on the line.

Still, Barkley wasn’t having it.

“Clearly, you didn’t watch the game tonight,” Barkley said, drawing laughs from everyone, including Vincent. “Well coached and don’t lay down? Go look at the tape again.”

Vincent: “[The Celtics] are a really good team…they’re not gonna lay down.” Chuck: “Clearly you didn’t watch the game tonight. …Go look at the tape again.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ipZZRWdSDK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2023

