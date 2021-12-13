That’s No Doppelganger! Social Media CONVINCED Comic Bill Burr was Punting for Houston Texans

Bill Burr is a comedian, actor, sports fan and … an NFL punter?

No, that wasn’t Burr punting for the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon, it was Cameron Johnston, who looks eerily similar to the 53-year-old comedian, causing social media to marvel at the resemblance.

Johnston is not new to the NFL. The 29-year-old Australian native is currently playing in his fourth season and ranks thirteenth in the league averaging 46.8 yards per punt. The only free agent to receive a multi-year contract from the Texans in the offseason, Johnston has been one of the few reliable players for Houston’s 2-11 NFL franchise this season.

This wasn’t the first time Johnston has been compared to Burr, and with the comedian being a big fan of the NFL, he likely already knew about his doppelganger. But as a photo of the Australian born NFL punter circled social media Sunday afternoon, many NFL fans refused to believe it wasn’t Burr sitting on the Texans’ sideline.

Earlier this month, Burr joined Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM Radio show, where the comedian poked fun at the podcast host for being a former NFL punter. Less than two weeks later, NFL fans wondered if it was all a sham by Burr to hide behind his alternate identity.

That is Bill Burr. Sorry, I know Bill Burr when I see him and that is Bill Burr. https://t.co/AwFE8BPIM1 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 12, 2021

Is that Bill Burr? — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 12, 2021

Bill Burr Comedian. Actor. Punter. pic.twitter.com/x1JpcoYhXu — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 12, 2021

Congrats to Bill Burr on his new punting gig pic.twitter.com/BEzXsXVGLT — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021

yeah no that’s actually Bill Burr idc what you say https://t.co/ilgJjnX5kX — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) December 12, 2021

Cameron Johnston looks more like Bill Burr than Bill Burr looks like Bill Burr https://t.co/GAVJf4hFaD — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 12, 2021

We’re going to need Bill Burr to confirm his current whereabouts please. https://t.co/9pPl3uG02q — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 12, 2021

I can’t get over how much Texans punter Cameron Johnston looks like Bill Burr. pic.twitter.com/0DjELVdj1R — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 12, 2021

since when is Bill Burr an NFL punter? pic.twitter.com/g2zAnJU0bG — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 12, 2021







