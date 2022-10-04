‘That’s What We’re Talking About!’ Peyton and Eli Delight in LA Rams Players TRUCKING Protester Who Ran on the Field

Peyton and Eli Manning delighted in Los Angeles Rams players taking down a protester that was running with a pink smoke bomb onto the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Manning brothers were commentating on MNF’s secondary broadcast on ESPN2 Monday. Peyton noted that the main broadcast, on ESPN, couldn’t show the protester running onto the field but that the B Team “should show that.”

There were two protesters from Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group, who ran onto the field. The first, identified by the group as Allison Fluty, disrupted the action a pink smoke bomb during the first quarter and “was corralled by security and carried off the field,” reported SFGate. The other activist, identified by the group as Alex Taylor, ran out during the final moments of the second quarter and was chased by a security guard — when star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley knocked out the protester, sending him to the ground. Security took control of the situation and removed him from the field. Both protesters were wearing a shirt that read “RIGHT To RESCUE .COM.”

“There he is! There he is!” said Peyton Manning as the replay of the second protester getting decked was shown. “Yes!”

“Oooh,” said Eli Manning.

“Yes!” said Manning. “That’s what we’re talking about! Wagner, a veteran, right? Get him down. Now get out and let these [security] guys take over.”

“Bobby Wagner, veteran play,” he added.

“He had some smoke going on down,” commented Eli Manning.

“Yeah, he’s got a T-shirt on,” said Peyton Manning. “I mean, he’s promoting something.”

“Amateur hour there,” said Eli Manning. “If you’re going to streak, you got to go full throttle and go nude, right?”

Direct Action Everywhere tweeted that Fluty and Taylor were “released from police custody.”

RELEASED: Alex and Allison, the 2 activists who disrupted tonight’s NFL game, have been released from police custody. Alex, who was tackled by Bobby Wagner, has a burn on his arm. Otherwise, they’re a bit beaten up but in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/svajBkuDz3 — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) October 4, 2022

Direct Action Everywhere said it was trying to raise awareness about two of their activists who will be on trial in Utah this week over allegedly stealing two piglets from a farm, where they “documented dead and diseased piglets languishing in their mother’s feces and injured adult pigs physically unable to stand.”

The 49ers beat the Rams, 24-9.

Watch above via ESPN 2.

