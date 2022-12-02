The Announcers Jinx Continues! Watch Amazon’s Al Michaels Prematurely Call Patriots Kicker’s Field Goal Attempt Successful

Amazon Prime’s Al Michaels jinxed New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk’s field goal attempt at the end of the first half in Thursday night’s game.

On Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills rolled the Patriots 24-10, but before the first half ended, the Patriots had a chance to make it a one-score game and go to the locker room down only seven points. Folk came out to try to make a 48-yard field goal.

The snap, the hold, and the kick were good, and as the ball hit its apex in the air, Michaels decided to call it a good field goal.

“And, he boots it through,” Michaels said.

Then, the ball smacked off the crossbar with a loud “doink” and came back towards the field, which resulted in an unsuccessful field goal attempt.

“Oh, and it hits the upright!” a puzzled Michaels added. “No good, and it bounces back! Hits the crossbar, so Folk, looked like he had it. Thought he had it, and the next thing you know, comes up a yard short. And that was a mess.”

The replay showed the snap to punter Michael Palardy, and his hold looked clean, but Folk did not get enough strength on his kick to send the ball through the uprights. The camera angle below the goal posts showed the ball with an end-over-end rotation.

“This obviously very makeable,” Amazon’s color analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “I mean, it’s great rotation, end-over-end, and just hits the crossbar. I was going to say, all things considered, get it within a touchdown.”

Michaels cut off Herbstreit’s explanation of how the Patriots would have only been one touchdown away from a tied game and took ownership of his premature field goal call.

“I already called it that way,” Michaels continued. “One possession game; instead, it’s anything but.”

Michaels got a good laugh at the reaction, or lack of response, from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as he stood on the sideline with his arms crossed and a stone look on his face.

This is the second time an NFL broadcaster jinxed a field goal attempt within a week. On Thanksgiving Day, CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz mushed Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley‘s perfect record on kicks for the season. He was 10-for-10 on field goals and 12-for-12 on extra points, which every instinct should have told Nantz not to mention until after the kick.

“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx; Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year,” Nantz said before Badgley shanked the 29-yard field goal attempt, and Lions fans got an apology from Nantz’s partner, Tony Romo.

“Lion fans, I apologize,” Romo added on behalf of Nantz.

Watch above via Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

