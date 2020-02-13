comScore

The Astros Gave A Pathetic Excuse For An Apology Over Cheating And Got Roasted

By Adrian CarrasquilloFeb 13th, 2020, 12:23 pm

The Houston Astros players and front office staged an insincere, pathetic excuse for an apology three months after a former player exposed their blockbuster sign-stealing scandal that rocked Major League Baseball and shows no signs of going away.

But perhaps one reason baseball fans and media have no interest in moving on is because the Astros are unbelievably terrible at apologizing and taking accountability for the cheating that helped them win a championship, as commissioner Rob Manfred detailed in his report that stated the Astros continued using their illegal sign-stealing system in the 2017 postseason, even after all 30 teams were warned that September not to use electronics improperly to steal signs.

Here is Alex Bregman, definitely feeling remorse over the cheating that helped him to the tune of an on-base percentage that was almost double at home what it was on the road, during the 2017 postseason.

And here is Astros owner dismissing valid furor from teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, saying it is the organization’s (incorrect and brazen) opinion that their cheating “didn’t affect the game.”

Needless to say, those around baseball found the press conference to be a joke.

But this is probably just the media overreacting, right? I mean players are surely going to let this go?

They seem like great guys.

