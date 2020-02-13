The Houston Astros players and front office staged an insincere, pathetic excuse for an apology three months after a former player exposed their blockbuster sign-stealing scandal that rocked Major League Baseball and shows no signs of going away.

But perhaps one reason baseball fans and media have no interest in moving on is because the Astros are unbelievably terrible at apologizing and taking accountability for the cheating that helped them win a championship, as commissioner Rob Manfred detailed in his report that stated the Astros continued using their illegal sign-stealing system in the 2017 postseason, even after all 30 teams were warned that September not to use electronics improperly to steal signs.

Here is Alex Bregman, definitely feeling remorse over the cheating that helped him to the tune of an on-base percentage that was almost double at home what it was on the road, during the 2017 postseason.

We have a new record for insincerity in apologies pic.twitter.com/5HyhECge9o — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 13, 2020

And here is Astros owner dismissing valid furor from teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, saying it is the organization’s (incorrect and brazen) opinion that their cheating “didn’t affect the game.”

.@MarlyRiveraESPN just nails Crane and this is a complete embarrassment for the Astros. pic.twitter.com/v2bdND3PUp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 13, 2020

Needless to say, those around baseball found the press conference to be a joke.

Jim Crane sounds tone deaf. Jose Altuve and Alex Bergman spoke for less than a minute and a half combined. Dusty Baker, who has been Astros manager for two weeks, sounded the most sincere. What a mess. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 13, 2020

Live look at this Astros press conference: pic.twitter.com/c4MoIlbIeA — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 13, 2020

that Astros press conference pic.twitter.com/y0m2G0Lggf — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2020

It's shocking to hear Jim Crane say he didn't think the sign stealing impacting games. Of course, it did. Why else would the Astros have had such an elaborate system to cheat? — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 13, 2020

But this is probably just the media overreacting, right? I mean players are surely going to let this go?

Again, what some people don’t fully grasp is just how pissed opposing players w/ other teams are regarding the Astros. And if u think it’s just Yankees & Dodgers ur not paying attention or simply ignoring reality. Players are livid and want to talk. That awful presser won’t help — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 13, 2020

They seem like great guys.

In 2017, an Astros player FaceTimed Chris Archer to tell him he was tipping pitches. That was a lie. The Astros were banging a trash can. “It sucks when you dedicate your whole life to something, and somebody’s out there doing some shady shit like that.”https://t.co/xMHZkwMTsx — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) February 13, 2020

