comScore

The Denver Broncos Fill Seats at Stadium With Basically Everyone from South Park

By Josh FeldmanSep 27th, 2020, 2:07 pm

The Denver Broncos found a unique way to fill seats at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They filled seats with pretty much every character from South Park. Yes, really.

Videos and photos from Empower Field at Mile High show all the characters — ranging from the main four boys to tons of minor characters like Officer Barbrady and Satan — there in the stands and wearing masks.

No word yet on whether they’ve had to throw out any disruptive parents

South Park is returning to Comedy Central for a one-hour “Pandemic Special” this Wednesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: