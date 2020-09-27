The Denver Broncos found a unique way to fill seats at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They filled seats with pretty much every character from South Park. Yes, really.

Videos and photos from Empower Field at Mile High show all the characters — ranging from the main four boys to tons of minor characters like Officer Barbrady and Satan — there in the stands and wearing masks.

Goin’ down to Denver gonna have myself a time. pic.twitter.com/FpR5ZBXwAT — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

In addition to the 5700 or so live socially distanced fans, the #Broncos will have the entire town of "South Park" in the stands today… pic.twitter.com/QN1cEKfQpa — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 27, 2020

Ok it’s a socially distanced photo, but Broncos have cutouts of over 1,800 characters from South Park in the south stands — #Colorado pic.twitter.com/GSXbNyonXh — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) September 27, 2020

No word yet on whether they’ve had to throw out any disruptive parents…

South Park is returning to Comedy Central for a one-hour “Pandemic Special” this Wednesday.

