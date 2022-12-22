‘The Dream Is That I Wanted Equality’: Deion Sanders Claps Back At Bomani Jones’ Claim That ‘He Sold a Dream and Then Walked Out’

University of Colorado Boulder head football coach Deion Sanders fought back against ESPN’s Bomani Jones‘ claim that Sanders “sold a dream and then walked out” after leaving Jackson State.

Sanders left Jackson State, a Historically Black College or University, to take the head coaching position at Colorado, which plays in one of college athletics’ power-five conferences, the Pac-12.

Jones was a guest on CNN’s morning show, CNN This Morning, and became very critical of Sanders’ move from an HBCU school. He believed Sanders did it for himself and didn’t think about the student-athletes he left behind.

“He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream,” Jones said. “People have the right to be critical of that.”

Sanders was a guest on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, and Sharpe, who defended Coach Primetime from his critics, asked him about Jones’ comments on CNN.

“CNN had a segment where they asked, ‘Is Deion Sanders a sellout for you leaving an HBCU?’ People said, ‘he sold a dream then walked out on the dream,'” Sharpe said.

Sanders immediately stopped Sharpe from finishing the quote and asked Sharpe, “what did I sell?” Sharpe knew Sanders did not give a specific amount of time for how long he would stay at Jackson State, which was how Sharpe defended him on his Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed.

“But what was the dream? The dream is that I wanted equality,” Sanders added. “The dream was that I wanted these kids to get the notoriety and get to the NFL; we did that. The dream that we wanted better facilities, and we’re overlooked and underfunded. I obviously established that.”

“The dream was that I believe. I believed that we could win. I believed that we could graduate at a certain rate. I believed we could treat these kids and raise them to be young men; that was the dream,” Sanders said. “Why did you stop dreaming? I ain’t. The dream continues.”

Sanders explained that he fought for all students at the school, not just the football players, since he was their head coach.

“You’re more than a football coach,” Sharpe told Sanders. “You look at yourself as more than a football coach, don’t ya?”

“Yes, because I am!” Sanders continued. “God ain’t just call me for no ball. That may be the title, the position, but whatever occupation you may have, you gotta do more than what the job description says.”

Sanders accepted the frustration of people that were critical of his departure from Jackson State but called them out to take matters into their own hands to help make a change.

“I do understand the people, but what I don’t understand is, do something about it,” Sanders added. “Why don’t you give a little bit more? Why don’t you spend a little bit more time? Why don’t you really try to bring solvency instead of sitting back and throwing sticks and stones.”

“It seems like all the people that are screaming and yelling and bickering and murmuring, check they giving,” Sanders continued. “What have they given?”

Sanders elaborated that he did not have time for people that didn’t bring something to the table to help the program out, and explained how he and his family go all in to help the programs.

“Both of my sons is on the team,” Sanders said. “My daughter was playing basketball, and my son is doing social media, so who’s all in? My momma there, my sister there, nieces and nephews. So who’s all in? My dog even there.”

Watch above via the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com