‘The Love Has Been Overwhelming’: Damar Hamlin Thanks Well-Wishers in 1st Social Media Posts Since Collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans for their love and support in his first public statements since his on-field cardiac arrest last week.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin posted to Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)

Hamlin also shared a shorter version of his post on Twitter, saying “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

The sports world has focused on Hamlin ever since his shocking collapse during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in intensive care after 10 minutes of CPR on the field, and the game was canceled in light of the situation.

Hamlin’s doctors informed the media on Thursday that he was awake, and they subsequently announced that he was breathing on his own again. He has been able to speak with family, physicians and teammates in recent days. The donations that have poured into his GoFundMe toy drive — which had an original goal of $2,500 — have exceeded $8 million.

