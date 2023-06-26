A New York Mets announcer called out manager Buck Showalter after the team’s disastrous loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Leading 6-3 in the eighth inning, the Mets walked three Phillies batters, hit two by pitch, and allowed one to reach base with a fielding error. Of the 10 batters that Mets pitchers faced, just one recorded a hit during the improbable four-run rally. Fitting for a meltdown of that magnitude, Showalter was then ejected in the ninth inning before the Mets lost 7-6.

CW PIX 11 play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen was livid.

“And the Mets’ 42nd loss of the year is their most horrific,” Cohen said as Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh caught the final out of the game, “as the Mets bullpen melts down — aided by a key errors — and gives up four runs on one hit in the eighth as Buck Showalter tried to stay away from his best relievers and the Mets paid the price, as the Phillies take the series finale and win the rubber game 7 to 6.”

Even WFAN’s Evan Roberts — who’s had his fair share of scathing criticism for the Mets — took note of Cohen’s harsh words.

“Seems like Gary Cohen wants Buck fired more than anyone,” he tweeted.

