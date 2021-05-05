Tim Tebow usurped the NFL Draft for a few hours last week, when news broke that the 33-year-old had a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, at a position he’s never played, for a league he hasn’t been part of since 2012.

“It’s the ultimate white privilege.” Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker said on The Odd Couple. “This guy has failed in the NFL, he can’t play. I know he played for [Jaguars head coach] Urban Meyer in college, I get that, but so have a lot of other people.”

Urban Meyer was Tebow’s ticket to the Jaguars. Tebow played for Meyer at the University of Florida, located about 60 miles outside of Jacksonville, and because of their paired success, the two became local legends. But as Parker points out, Meyer isn’t handing tryouts to all of his former players, so why should Tebow, who hasn’t played football in nearly a decade get the opportunity?

“I have nothing against his religious beliefs, he’s a devout Christian, that’s all great and nice, I have no issues with that. He’s NO GOOD. How bout that? Why do people keep giving this guy chances when he doesn’t deserve it?” Parker asked. “Tim Tebow is a FAILURE on the pro level! Tim Tebow is a LOSER.”

A failed quarterback at the pro level, but Tebow’s tryout with the Jaguars was reportedly as a tight end, a position he never played in the NFL.

Parker’s co-host Chris Broussard believes the tryout is solely because of Tebow’s relationship with Meyer, arguing that he sees white privilege in the NFL Draft, where nearly every war room is filled with white guys running teams.

“Stop it, this takes away from when there’s real racism. Stop it. This is foolishness. There is real white privilege, and this isn’t it,” Broussard fired back.

“I look at Joe Judge and Dan Campbell and Adam Gase, that’s white privilege! I ain’t worried about freakin’ Tim Tebow,” Broussard said. “Tim Tebow didn’t get that tryout because he’s white, he got the tryout because he has a great relationship with Urban Meyer.”

“He’s a white guy who they like, that’s the only reason he’s getting these opportunities,” Parker argued.

Tebow has bounced around to various career paths since leaving the NFL. Despite being a bad quarterback, he remains one of the most popular figures in sports, earning him opportunities as an analyst with ESPN and a three-year minor league baseball player with the Mets.

Watch above via, Fox Sports Radio

