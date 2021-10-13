The View Implores the NFL to Hire Colin Kaepernick as a ‘Palate Cleanser’ From Jon Gruden’s Scandal

Jon Gruden has already been kicked out of the NFL for his racist, sexist and homophobic emails, but legitimate questions remain about whether the hateful language spiderwebs throughout the league and its executives.

Tuesday morning, The View suggested the NFL should bring back another person they previously kicked out to fix the league’s toxic perception.

“If they really wanna clean up their act, they should hire Colin Kaepernick,” Joy Behar said. “Why is he out of a job while all of this is going on?”

“Because he stood up to racism,” Sunny Hostin answered. “He stood up for everything that I think that they wanted to keep hidden and because he stood up to the very culture that still exists in the NFL.”

In 2016, Kaepernick became the first high-profile athlete to take a knee during the national anthem, as a way of protesting social injustices. Following the 2016 season, Kaepernick never received a serious contract offer from an NFL franchise, despite proving himself to be a more than capable quarterback.

“Wouldn’t that be a good way for them to clean the palate?” Behar asked.

Gruden’s offensive comments were stumbled on during a review of more than 650,000 emails to investigate the alleged toxic work environment created by the Washington Football Team. The disgraced head coach is not a scapegoat, but he might be emblematic of a larger culture problem within the NFL. Signing Kaepernick would just mask the league’s need to move on from its good ol’ boy network.

Now four full seasons removed from his last NFL game and about to turn 34-years-old, a serious offer to play quarterback professionally remains unlikely, as does a deal to serve as the league’s palate cleanser.

Hustin said Kaepernick remains ready though, with the former quarterback recently telling her he’s “ready to take another football team to the Super Bowl today.”

