Abel Tesfaye, better known as the Weeknd, delivered a pandemic-proper Super Bowl halftime show, complete with a choir, orchestra, and backup dancers wearing face masks and remaining socially distanced.

The Weeknd, who dropped the last “e” from his name to avoid trademark conflicts with another Canadian band, performed a medley of his top hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears” (from his 2019 album, After Hours), “Earned It,” “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” and then wrapped with “Blinding Lights.”

At various times during the performance, his singing was supported by a choir wearing robotic-looking masks, violin players, and a large group of face mask-wearing backup dancers who wore the same Michael Jacksonesque sparkly red jacket and black pants as the Weeknd.

The Weeknd’s performance drew mostly positive reviews on social media, but many did remark on the odd appearance of the choir and masked dancers, drawing comparisons to other pop culture characters, or commented on the quick camera work in some segments.

The Weeknd out here trying to resurrect Palpatine with that set — KJ (@KTJ1725) February 8, 2021

It’s like church choir members had babies with Jawas. — Kathy Mears (@MearKat00) February 8, 2021

The cameraman trying to keep up with The Weeknd. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JHqfjaV2UN — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

THE WEEKND: Gimme a thousand of these pic.twitter.com/edh1jjvJcU — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) February 8, 2021

I got carsick in there with The Weeknd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021

why does the weeknd have the galactic senate just sort of hanging out behind him — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 8, 2021

Jar Jar is about to float out and propose giving emergency powers to chancellor palpatine — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 8, 2021

[in a production meeting six weeks ago] PEPSI: ok so what do you have in mind THE WEEKND: what if I come out in the middle of a weirdo church choir PEPSI: uh huh THE WEEKND: and they all have robot heads PEPSI: keep going THE WEEKND: red laser eyes PEPSI: ship it — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) February 8, 2021

Watch the video clips above, via CBS.

