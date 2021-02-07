comScore WATCH: The Weeknd's Pandemic Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd’s Trippy Super Bowl Halftime Show With Socially Distanced Violinists and Masked Dancers Sets Social Media Ablaze

By Sarah RumpfFeb 7th, 2021, 9:23 pm

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Abel Tesfaye, better known as the Weeknd, delivered a pandemic-proper Super Bowl halftime show, complete with a choir, orchestra, and backup dancers wearing face masks and remaining socially distanced.

The Weeknd, who dropped the last “e” from his name to avoid trademark conflicts with another Canadian band, performed a medley of his top hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears” (from his 2019 album, After Hours), “Earned It,” “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” and then wrapped with “Blinding Lights.”

At various times during the performance, his singing was supported by a choir wearing robotic-looking masks, violin players, and a large group of face mask-wearing backup dancers who wore the same Michael Jacksonesque sparkly red jacket and black pants as the Weeknd.

The Weeknd’s performance drew mostly positive reviews on social media, but many did remark on the odd appearance of the choir and masked dancers, drawing comparisons to other pop culture characters, or commented on the quick camera work in some segments.

Watch the video clips above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: