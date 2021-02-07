The Weeknd’s Trippy Super Bowl Halftime Show With Socially Distanced Violinists and Masked Dancers Sets Social Media Ablaze
Abel Tesfaye, better known as the Weeknd, delivered a pandemic-proper Super Bowl halftime show, complete with a choir, orchestra, and backup dancers wearing face masks and remaining socially distanced.
The Weeknd, who dropped the last “e” from his name to avoid trademark conflicts with another Canadian band, performed a medley of his top hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears” (from his 2019 album, After Hours), “Earned It,” “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” and then wrapped with “Blinding Lights.”
At various times during the performance, his singing was supported by a choir wearing robotic-looking masks, violin players, and a large group of face mask-wearing backup dancers who wore the same Michael Jacksonesque sparkly red jacket and black pants as the Weeknd.
.@TheWeeknd kicks off the #PepsiHalftime show with Starboy! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/DFAi1LNtNl
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
🔥🔥🔥 @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/QCFlAPcion
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
BLINDING LIGHTS 🙌 @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/Qv9yyW8wED
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd’s performance drew mostly positive reviews on social media, but many did remark on the odd appearance of the choir and masked dancers, drawing comparisons to other pop culture characters, or commented on the quick camera work in some segments.
The Weeknd out here trying to resurrect Palpatine with that set
— KJ (@KTJ1725) February 8, 2021
It’s like church choir members had babies with Jawas.
— Kathy Mears (@MearKat00) February 8, 2021
I didn’t know the Cybermen could sing. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlHalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/p6jpNfykeO
— Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) February 8, 2021
The cameraman trying to keep up with The Weeknd. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JHqfjaV2UN
— ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021
THE WEEKND: Gimme a thousand of these pic.twitter.com/edh1jjvJcU
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) February 8, 2021
I got carsick in there with The Weeknd
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021
why does the weeknd have the galactic senate just sort of hanging out behind him
— Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 8, 2021
Jar Jar is about to float out and propose giving emergency powers to chancellor palpatine
— Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 8, 2021
[in a production meeting six weeks ago]
PEPSI: ok so what do you have in mind
THE WEEKND: what if I come out in the middle of a weirdo church choir
PEPSI: uh huh
THE WEEKND: and they all have robot heads
PEPSI: keep going
THE WEEKND: red laser eyes
PEPSI: ship it
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) February 8, 2021
Watch the video clips above, via CBS.
