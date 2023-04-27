After the Miami Heat joined a very small list of playoff eighth seeds to upset the No. 1 seed with its Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was obviously frustrated.

When The Athletic reporter Eric Nehm asked a question that appeared to get under his skin, however, he channeled that into some surprisingly life-affirming words about success and failure.

Nehm asked Antetokounmpo – a two-time MVP and 2021 Finals MVP – if he viewed the 2022 season as a failure since it came to a much earlier end than the top-seeded Bucks expected.

While the “Greek Freak” normally provides some lighthearted entertainment during post-game pressers, he decided to take a different approach this time.

“You asked me the same question last year, Eric,” Antetokounmpo said. “Do you get the promotion every year on your job? No, right? So every year you work is a failure, yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal, right, which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family… provide a house for them or take care of your parents. You work towards a goal. It’s not a failure. It steps to success, you know?”

Antetokounmpo then used Michael Jordan’s career and the Bucks’ previous championship drought as examples of his point.

“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?” he said. “That’s what you’re telling me. I’m asking you a question. Yes or no?”

Nehm replied, “I don’t think so.”

“Exactly,” Antetokounmpo continued. “So why’d you ask me that question? It’s the wrong question. There’s no failure in sports. You know, there’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, sometimes you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Some other people are gonna win, and this year somebody else is gonna win. Simple as that.

“We’re going to come back next year, try to be better, try to build good habits, try to play better, not have a ten-day stretch with playing bad basketball, you know, and hopefully we can win a championship. So 50 years from 1971 to 2021 that we didn’t win the championship, it was 50 years of failure? No, it was not. It was steps to it, you know, and we were able to win one. Hopefully we can win another one.”



