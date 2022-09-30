Shannon Sharpe slammed the NFL for their disregard of player safety after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s latest head injury.

Sharpe delivered his take on Fox Sports’ Undisputed — where he discussed Tagovailoa’s injury from Miami’s game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa’s injury caused his arms to lock up as he was down on the turf. Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher and sent to the hospital, where he was released and flew home with the team.

This was Tagovailoa’s second injury this week. The quarterback first got hurt during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills — with the organization saying he sustained a back injury, even though he showed signs of a concussion.

Sharpe, a former NFL star predominantly for the Denver Broncos, was displeased with how the NFL and the Dolphins have handled Tua’s situation over the last five days.

“I hate that this happened to Tua,” Sharpe said. “This is a horrible look for the NFL that says they’re trying to do the right thing by their players. At the end of the day they’re trying to do the right thing by the game. They don’t care about these players, these players are disposable.”

Sharpe believes the players need to come together and call on the NFL to take more steps to ensure player safety.

“The players need to take a hard look and say do the right thing for said player,” Sharpe added. “Not said team.”

Last night Sharpe tweeted out his disgust about Tagovailoa’s situation, which insinuated that Tagovailoa got clearance to play in his own self interest. Sharpe deleted the tweet not long after.

“Wonder IF* Tua/Dolphins call this a bck injury. Can’t wait to hear the diagnosis,” Sharpe’s tweet read.

Sharpe did follow up with an apology tweet.

I deleted my previous post because it wasn’t the right thing to say. I apologize for my lack of sensitivity dealing with the injury. I believe the Dolphins lied about Tua injury on Sunday and put him in this predicament. Again, I apologize for lapse in judgement — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters after the game, and addressed Tua’s concussion.

“He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion,” McDaniel told the media.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury pic.twitter.com/ct7Mn1zjVm — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 30, 2022

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com