‘This is America’: Steve Kerr Says He Isn’t Surprised By Derogatory Draymond Green Tweet

The Memphis Grizzlies v. Golden State Warriors playoff series continues to provide drama off the court after a Memphis meteorologist called Draymond Green a “knuckle dragger” in a since-deleted tweet Saturday.

The weatherman, identified as Joey Sulipeck of FOX13 Memphis, tweeted out the derogatory comment after Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected in the third quarter after arguing over an offensive foul.

In a since-deleted tweet, Sulipeck wrote, “And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jack*sery.”

The tweet sparked controversy immediately as fans came after the meteorologist for the derogatory statement, leading to him taking down the post.

Draymond Green himself, responded to the comment late Saturday night, reposting an Instagram story from reporter Jason Dumas on his account.

Draymond Green chimes in on the “knuckle dragging” comment. pic.twitter.com/l7eNQDmM5V — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 8, 2022

“(Five laugh emojis) are you surprised? Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!” Green wrote about the comment.

The incident was topic numero uno for reporters Sunday, asking Warriors head coach Steve Kerr what his reaction was.

Steve Kerr said he’s not surprised by a weatherman’s derogatory tweet at Draymond Green. “This is America” pic.twitter.com/BTIe572Ucj — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 9, 2022

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022, not in the slightest,” Kerr stated. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

The Warriors will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series Monday night, tipping off against the Grizzlies at 7 PST.

