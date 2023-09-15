‘This Sh*t Is Unacceptable’: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Reveals Racist Messages He Received from Fans After Loss to Eagles

Following a disappointing performance in the Minnesota Vikings’ 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Vikings running back Alexander Mattison was bombarded with racist messages from disgruntled fans online.

Hours after the game, Mattison posted screenshots of several expletive-laden messages on Instagram. Many of them included racial slurs.

“SMFH … This is not OK,” Mattison said in response to someone calling him the n-word in a message. “Y’all wonder why (I) post this. Peep the next one first.”

This is truly disgusting and shameful. After the #Eagles game, #Vikings RB Alexander Mattison was called the N-word, was told he should commit suicide and was told a number of other racist terms in his DMs by “fans”, he shared on Instagram. This is what some athletes face every… pic.twitter.com/mKfR8tkTw4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2023

In a second screenshot, another fan called him a “stupid fucking c**n” and a “useless n*****.”

The outrage was directed at Mattison rushing for just 28 yards and losing a fumble.

“Y’all come at me all you want about fantasy and, ‘You suck,'” Mattison continued. “I really (couldn’t) care less. But this shit is unacceptable.

“I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgusting, disrespectful messages tonight in DMs and comments, really reflect on WTF you say and how it could truly affect someone. Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son … This is sick.”

