Thor Hammers The Pope: Noah Syndergaard Ditches New York and Stomps Mike Francesa on His Way Out

After more than three decades of Mike Francesa dominating New York’s airwaves by blasting local athletes, the sports radio icon still has some ammunition left.

Just because Francesa resorted to Twitter as his only public platform, doesn’t mean he’ll stop chiming in to criticize athletes when warranted. Friday afternoon, the WFAN legend known as The Sports Pope took aim at Major League Baseball pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard said goodbye to Mets fans this week, fleeing The Big Apple for Anaheim after signing with the Los Angeles Angels. Fear not Mets fans, Francesa offered the perfect eulogy for Syndergaard’s departure.

“The Mets are better off without Syndergaard,” Francesa tweeted. “In case you haven’t noticed, they have been without him for years.”

Syndergaard heads to the West Coast having failed to reach the level of New York sports success achieved by Francesa. But that didn’t stop the pitcher nicknamed Thor from bringing more than a peashooter to his fight with Francesa, hammering The Sports Pope for his blunt assessment.

Damn, didn’t know you were still alive. Congrats. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 19, 2021

“Damn, didn’t know you were still alive. Congrats,” Syndergaard tweeted back.

Syndergaard declined the Mets $18 million offer, opting for a one-year $21 million deal with the Angels instead. A nice chunk of change for a starting pitcher who tossed just two innings over the last two seasons.

Thor began his New York tenure with a bang, igniting the fanbase when he went up and in on Alcides Escobar to open Game 3 of the 2015 World Series, challenging the Kansas City Royals to a fight by reminding them he’s standing just sixty feet, six inches away. But after getting marred by injuries, Syndergaard’s luster faded into non-existence.

As much as New York sports fans haven’t heard from Francesa in recent years while he wrestled with retirement, Syndergaard has been equally non-productive.

