‘Throw The Ball Over The F*cking Plate!’ Phillies Manager Joe Girardi LOSES IT After Bryce Harper Drilled By 97 MPH Fastball In Frightening Scene

Chaos ensued when Phillies superstar Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a 97 mph fastball. Shockingly, Harper was able to get back up and walk off the field on his own power. But after the next batter was drilled by the same pitcher, Phillies manager Joe Girardi left the dugout blazing.

Umpires immediately issued warnings to both teams, making it difficult for the Phillies to retaliate, also causing pitchers to be fearful of accidentally hitting a batter which would get them thrown out of the game. Girardi was further enraged when his team was punished just as harshly as the opposition. Jomboy Media uses lip reading, body language and hot mics to interpret the on-field incident.

Harper gets hit in the face and Girardi gets ejected, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/TPnBb9G1bg — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) April 29, 2021

Girardi emphatically pointed to Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera, the culprit who hit both Phillies’ batters, and hilariously threw the “eject” signal. Instead, the umpire immediately ejected Girardi as the Phillies manager screamed toward the mound, “throw the ball over the f*cking plate!”

But Cardinals manager Mike Shildt didn’t appreciate Girardi’s attempt at coaching his players, firing back “leave our f*cking pitcher alone Joe!”

Incredibly, Harper was OK after taking the 97 mph hit to the face. The video clearly shows the ball did not hit his bat, helmet or shoulder first, Harper appeared to take the impact right on the cheekbone. After the game, Harper posted a video, barely showing signs of bruising and announced he went for scans where he received a clean bill of health.

