Tiger Woods Backs Rory McIlroy Calling for LIV CEO Greg Norman to Step Down Before PGA and LIV Can Begin Talks

Golf icon Tiger Woods agreed with fellow PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman must step down from his position before there can be any talks with the PGA or cessation of lawsuit hostilities.

“I think Greg needs to go. I think he needs to exit stage left,” McIlroy said of Norman during a Dubai presser earlier this month. “He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of look and say, look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one’s gonna talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.”

Woods supported McIlroy’s comments at a presser ahead of a tournament in the Bahamas on Tuesday and reiterated that Norman needs to be out at LIV Golf before the PGA Tour can even consider talking to the competing org.

“Do you think these organizations can co-exist?” a reporter asked Woods.

“Right now as it is? Not right now with their leadership,” Woods said. “Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the tour itself. I don’t see that happening.”

Woods acknowledged McIlroy’s comments in Dubai and explained why he felt the same way as McIlroy did.

“As Rory said, and I said it as well, I think Greg’s got to leave,” Woods added. “And then we can eventually, hopefully, have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out.”

Woods questioned why the PGA Tour would even consider a meeting with LIV after the anti-trust lawsuit LIV filed against the PGA Tour, which the PGA Tour countered with their anti-trust lawsuit.

“Why would you change anything if you have a lawsuit against you?” Woods questioned. “They sued us first.”

Watch above via Golf Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com