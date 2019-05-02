Tiger Woods to Receive Medal of Freedom from President Trump at White House

The excellent Tiger Woods will shake hands with the extant Donald Trump next Monday, having accepted an invitation to the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump tweeted last month his intent to honor Woods after his outstanding victory at the Masters, saying in part “because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the event on her own Twitter account Thursday.

President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 2, 2019

The Medal of Freedom, established by President John F. Kennedy, isawarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” It is the highest civilian award bestowed by the U.S. government.

President Trump and Tiger Woods have been on the course together in the past, including earlier this year, alongside the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Tiger Woods is one of the most famous, talented, and successful athletes in history, and his name has been synonymous with golf for over 20 years. In addition to his 81 PGA Tour wins, his 15 major championships (including now five Masters wins), and too many other victories to count here, he also holds 17 Guinness World Records in golf, and now arguably the most thorough and impressive sports comeback ever.

Woods has taken flak in the past for his sometime friendliness with Trump, but as he told Yahoo! News in 2018, “Well, he’s the President of the United States, you have to respect the office.”

And that’s what he’ll do on Monday, it is now confirmed.

