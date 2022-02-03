Tiki Barber Nearly Breaks into Tears While Defending the New York Giants from Allegations of Racism

As the New York Giants are slammed by allegations of racial discrimination, Tiki Barber vehemently defended the franchise where he spent his entire NFL career.

Earlier this week, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores hit the NFL with a lawsuit, alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring process after he was interviewed by the Giants three days after the team reportedly had already settled on giving the job to Brian Daboll.

Based on the lawsuit, Flores alleges the Giants interviewed him to fulfill the NFL’s Rooney Rule and check the diversity requirements box of the coaching search process.

Barber, who played for the Giants organization from 1997-2006, passionately defended the franchise during his WFAN midday show co-hosted by Brandon Tierney.

“They embraced me like I was family,” Barber said of Giants ownership. “I know them intimately, so when I say I don’t believe they’re racist, it’s because I know they’re not.”

Barber gave an emotional recount of being invited to meet with former Giants owner Wellington Mara in the final moments before he died of lymphoma in 2005. During the story, Barber nearly broke into tears as he described Giants ownership as having the ultimate respect for people of all backgrounds.

Barber’s defense of the Giants was prompted by a WFAN caller who joined Tiki and Tierney to suggest the former NFL running back should use his media platform to speak about the NFL’s diversity issues.

“I know they’re not a racist organization and so for [a caller] to try to boil me into saying something that’s not true, it’s frustrating,” Barber said of the Giants. “Because you don’t know my truth and you don’t know my interactions with this Giants organization.

“And to force me simply because I have the seat to do so, it’s just wrong. And it’s frustrating…it’s frustrating to me that the Giants are getting this rap.”

