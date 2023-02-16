Former New York Football Giants star Tiki Barber does not think quarterback Aaron Rodgers would make it in the Big Apple if he’s traded there.

NFL analysts have reported that Rodgers could be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets if both parties decide to move on from one another. On Tuesday, Rodgers was in his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show and blasted NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport for misreporting when Rodgers would take his four-day “darkness retreat.”

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, (Adam) Schefter. I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know shit. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources; I can promise you that,” Rodgers said.

On Wednesday, Barber was on his WFAN sports talk radio show, Tiki & Tierney, with co-host Brandon Tierney and the former Giants running back did not mince words while discussing Rodgers’ possible arrival to New York.

“As I’m reading the full quotes from his Pat McAfee weekly appearance, talking about Schefter, talking about Rapoport. Basically, saying, ‘nobody knows what’s going on with me except for me, and stop talking about me.’ It just made me start to realize that if he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, whoever, want to talk about him,” Barber said.

“He is going to struggle in New York, and I don’t know if it’s the right fit for him. I don’t know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don’t matter,” Barber said.

Barber suggested that the Green Bay quarterback should keep quiet if he didn’t want the media to discuss his life.

“If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want people talking about him, talking about his offseason, talking about his personal life, talking about all these things that are going on with Aaron Rodgers, he needs to stop talking!” Barber said.

The Tiki & Tierny co-host explained that Rodgers’ four-day “darkness retreat” was not something the typical person would do.

“When you go, and you’re doing something that feels odd to normal society, which is going into sit at a cabin in the woods for four days in complete century isolation, we’re gonna talk about it, right? You have to! It’s our job, too,” Barber said.

“For him to get offended by that, he’s not going to handle the intensity of the New York mediascape. That’s obviously traditional media, social, and everything else,” Barber said. “I don’t know if I want him here ’cause it’s going to turn into a quick pain in the ass of Aaron Rodgers as thin as that – that shallow, that he’s taking shots at Ian Rapoport.”

