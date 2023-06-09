Thursday’s Cleveland Guardians game gave fans the latest contender for the worst first pitch of all time.

Ohio-based TikTok star Joey Kinsley — known on the internet as Sir Yacht — was invited by the team to take the mound. As he was going through his wind-up, however, he lost his footing and fell to the ground. Admirably, Kinsley was committed to completing the throw and still tried to fire the ball to home plate; but his momentum had other plans and the ball was weakly lobbed a few feet to his left.

This first pitch didn’t go as planned. 😅 pic.twitter.com/z4g2fdFHWR — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 8, 2023

Kinsley then laid there for a few seconds, likely in disbelief over what just happened. He got up with a smile on his face and walked toward the plate to shake hands with the Guardians player.

“I’m going into witness protection,” he later said on Twitter.

I’m going into witness protection https://t.co/lJaMMIFfkK — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) June 8, 2023

It’s been a rough year of first pitches for the Guardians. Earlier in the season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and Ohio native — Travis Kelce basically spiked the ball to the ground with an attempted fastball. The ball bounced and nearly hit Guardians ace Shane Bieber.

Travis Kelce, Dirty First Pitch. 😨 54″ inches of drop…and nearly kills Shane Bieber. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWjiQgcbb6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2023

Kelce has since been offered a chance at redemption by the Kansas City Royals. He’ll do so with full support from the Guardians.

We believe in you, @tkelce! — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 8, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com