Tim Tebow Says Cam Newton was a Fun Teammate: He ‘Would Run Around’ Joking ‘Don’t Touch Me I’m Schizophrenic’

NFL quarterback Cam Newton told his side of the story on Friday, claiming he believes the New England Patriots released him because of his “aura.” It was part of the newly released free agent’s first comments since being cut by New England last week.

Debuting on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Tim Tebow defended the aura of his former Florida Gators teammate, complimenting Newton as “someone with an incredible personality.” To prove his point, Tebow gave a bizarre example of Newton’s comedic prowess.

“Some people love it and some people think it’s boisterous,” Tebow said of Newton’s personality. “Personally, when he played with me – I loved it. Cam would run around the field and he would be telling people, ‘don’t touch me! I’m schizophrenic!’ And everybody would be laughing and you’d be having and he would just make me laugh.”

Newton has been unfairly criticized for his eccentric personality at times, with one former New England Patriots quarterback even recently claiming the team should stop playing rap music for the former NFL MVP.

“Cam can’t be something different,” Tebow added. “He’s gotta be who he is…if you try to harness it, if you try to make him quiet and not talk and not hype stuff up and not rap and all this, you’re also taking away part of his juice.”

Tebow explained that Newton needs the nourishment, encouragement and right system in place to succeed, not unlike himself. Newton was and is a much better quarterback than Tebow, but both players excelled outside of the pocket and succeeded in elevating their team’s overall energy.

At 32-years-old, Newton will look to prove he still has something to offer on and off the field, as he attempts to join the third franchise of his NFL career.

“He is a unique gifted athlete and he’s a unique gifted person if supported and put in the right situation,” Tebow added.

