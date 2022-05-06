A time coordinator in the penalty box at TD Garden got domed by a large pane of plexiglass moments after the Boston Bruins scored a power play goal during the second period.

David Pastrnak had just netted a score to extend Boston’s lead to 3-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of teams’ first round playoff series.

As usually happens when the home team scores, fans cheered and banged on the glass around the rink. Unfortunately a pane adjacent to one of the penalty boxes came loose and crashed down on top of the time coordinator.

Timekeeper in the penalty box hit with falling plexiglass after Boston Bruins score pic.twitter.com/NuHm1eg08b — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 7, 2022

Whether the fan banging on that particular pane was the Incredible Hulk or the glass was not properly secured is unclear, but officials and trainers for both teams immediately came to the time coordinator’s aid. He was wheeled off on a stretcher.

The game was delayed several minutes as medical staff tended to the injured man and the glass was replaced.

The time coordinator wasn’t the only non-player casualty of the night. Earlier in the game a member of the ice crew collided with linesman Jonny Murray, prompting both to go tumbling to the ice.

… and this collision happened before the falling plexiglass incident. Apparently, it’s more dangerous to work this Game 3 than to actually play in it. pic.twitter.com/xYfnqwEe0v — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 7, 2022

Apparently, the game was more dangerous to work the game than it was to play in.

Watch above via TNT.

