Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to Split Real Estate Portfolio, Have Joint Custody of Kids as Part of Divorce Agreement: Report

The divorce agreement for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen is set, reported Page Six on Wednesday.

The two filed for divorce last month after 13 years of marriage. Brady said he and Bündchen made the decision “amicably.” They will split their extensive real estate portfolio and have joint custody of their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

According to Page Six:

It is believed Brady, 45, will keep the $17 million mansion currently under construction on the “billionaire’s bunker” Indian Creek Island in Miami. They bought the property in 2020and demolished it. … Meanwhile, Bündchen, 42, will also retain their home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where she regularly vacations with the kids.

Brady – who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Bucs – has made almost $333 million in his 23-season career, per Sportrac, while Bündchen’s net worth is reportedly $400 million.

