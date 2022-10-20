Tom Brady Apologizes For ‘Poor Choice Of Words’ After Comparing An NFL Season To Military Deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady issued an apology after he compared the sacrifices of an NFL season to soldiers sent out on deployment.

The original comments came on his Let’s Go podcast when Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was a guest. The two talked about how tough it is as an athlete to focus on work and still have the time to do things in their personal life.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said on Monday. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.'”

Brady regretted the comparison when he stepped up to the podium for Thursday’s press conference. When one reporter went to ask Brady a question, he stopped the reporter mid-sentence.

“Before we start, can I say one thing?” Brady said. “Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words.”

Brady wanted to let military families know what he said was wrong.

“I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way, so I apologize.”

A reporter asked Brady if he wanted to elaborate on his comments, but he did not want to go further into his apology.

“To be honest, I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” Brady answered. “I have tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who’s served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.

Watch via Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

