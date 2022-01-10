Tom Brady Defied Head Coach Bruce Arians on the Field One Week After Antonio Brown Did the Same Thing

Tom Brady was recently labeled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager by ex-teammate Antonio Brown, but on Sunday, the quarterback also briefly acted like the head coach.

Up by two touchdowns with less than seven minutes to go in the Bucs game against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was ready to rest Brady for the playoffs. But knowing one of his favorite targets Rob Gronkowski needed just one reception to earn a $500,000 incentive, Brady demanded on reentering the field.

“Let’s see who has more power, Brady or Arians,” NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo said as the quarterback appeared to defy his head coach.

The answer was Brady. Insistent on getting Gronk his bonus, Brady went back onto the field for a play that meant little to the game, but it was very valuable to his tight end’s wallet.

Brady helped Gronkowski get his incentive, one week after Brown stormed off the field, allegedly because the receiver was not getting the ball enough to ensure reaching his own $2 million worth of contract bonuses. Brown’s camp, however, claims the wide receiver quit on his team because of an ankle injury.

Just as Brady argued with Arians over playing time, Brown had a similar dispute with Tampa’s head coach. The difference, Brady defied Arians by putting his helmet back on and going out onto the field. Brown’s dispute with Arians ended as the wide receiver stripped off his uniform and paraded off the field while tantalizing the crowd.

Watch above via CBS

