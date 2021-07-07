Tom Brady Gets Hilariously Trolled by Star Golfer Bryson DeChambeau for Ripping His Pants at The Match: ‘Boom Roasted’

Star golfer Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t hesitate to provoke his colleagues on the PGA Tour, evidenced by his frequent feuds with Brooks Koepka. Facing off in a celebrity golf event with seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady didn’t intimidate DeChambeau from continuing to be the instigator.

On Tuesday, The Match 4 featured DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Brady. During the second installment of The Match in May 2020, Brady ripped his pants right down the seem as he bent over to pick up a golf ball, creating an embarrassing moment for the star quarterback.

Just as Brady stepped up to the tee for his first shot Tuesday, DeChambeau interjected, walking over to his opponent with duct tape.

“Hold up guys!” DeChambeau said before tossing the tape to Brady. “I really wanted to do this for you guys so that what happened last time doesn’t occur.”

“It’s for the pants, and that’s for your lips,” DeChambeau added. “Boom roasted.”

Brady played it off as if he wasn’t irked by the move, “I like it, look at the young gun, he’s not afraid of anybody.” But the 43-year-old quarterback sailed his first drive to the left, and ultimately lost to DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match 4.

Watch above via TNT

