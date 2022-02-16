Tom Brady Gives Matthew Stafford Extremely Vital Piece of Advice During the Rams Super Bowl Parade

There is literally no one with more Super Bowl parade experience than Tom Brady. So when the iconic quarterback offers advice on how to celebrate a Super Bowl win, it’s best to take it.

Despite early photos depicting the Los Angeles Rams may have left their fans in St. Louis, people did end up turning out to watch the Super Bowl LVI champs celebrate Wednesday afternoon. Videos of the event were circling on social media, with one featuring Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford holding a Bud Light in one hand, a cigar in the other, and a giant smile on his face.

Brady quote-tweeted the viral video with a warning for Stafford. “Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady wrote.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

At last year’s Super Bowl parade, the seventh of Brady’s career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on another level in terms of his alcohol intake.

The usually composed Brady caused a social media firestorm when he recklessly tossed the prized Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another. And later, the hilariously giddy quarterback was seen stumbling as he walked off the boat. Brady blamed it on the avocado tequila.

As much as his tweet was good-natured, watching Stafford celebrate the Super Bowl must be driving Brady absolutely bonkers considering it was the Rams who knocked the Tampa out of the playoffs this season. The loss sent Brady into retirement, although many seem to doubt that the 44-year-old is actually gone for good.

