Tom Brady Hilariously Displays His Obvious Jealousy of the Rams and Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

It’s a rare Super Bowl Sunday without Tom Brady, but the retired quarterback still couldn’t help from interjecting himself as a storyline before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kicked off.

Brady played in ten of the last 20 Super Bowls, but the iconic quarterback was knocked out of the playoffs in the second round this season, supposedly the last of his NFL career. The early exit clearly screwed up Brady’s Super Bowl plans and he apparently forgot to update his calendar to reflect being available the day of the big game.

Hours before kickoff, Brady tweeted a screenshot from his phone displaying a “time sensitive” reminder to be in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. Brady hilariously captioned the tweet “sh*t.”

Earlier this month, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. But the 44-year-old has already sparked rumors that he may eventually return to the field, stating “never say never” regarding a potential comeback.

Brady’s self-deprecating tweet and obvious jealousy of the Rams and Bengals will only keep fans wondering if the quarterback really is ready to hang up his cleats for good.

