Tom Brady Implores Elon Musk To Delete Combine Photo If He Buys Twitter

News broke Thursday morning that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered $41 billion for the acquisition of social media platform Twitter, leading to a few celebrities asking for a favor from the business tycoon, including NFL star Tom Brady.
Brady took to Twitter Thursday, jokingly(?) asking Musk for one simple request if he buys the company: destroy the combine photo at all costs.
The photo Brady is referring to, (if you haven’t seen it), is from the 2000 NFL combine when Brady was just a standout quarterback at Michigan and New England’s reign hadn’t happened yet.
If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022
Way to take it public for the whole world to see. And he probably has Musk’s phone number, if he were really serious about the photo. But the NFL legend decided to make his request extremely public.
Of course, the internet didn’t take too kindly to Brady’s request as they made their voices heard quick.
The combine photo stays @elonmusk @TomBrady 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xS1FJTA0gf
— PFF (@PFF) April 14, 2022
I don’t know.. the Combine photo proves that the TB12 method works! 🤷♂️
— Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) April 14, 2022
I will delete the combine photo for 69 Dogecoin
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 14, 2022
The Identity Tampa Bay took the request a step further by altering the photo themselves, effectively fixing the problem for all parties.
What combine photo pic.twitter.com/TDDe9wlARt
— The Identity Tampa Bay (@TheIdentityTB) April 14, 2022
Ah good ole’ photoshop.
Not sure how Musk would be able to ban the photo as it’s been idolized since the 2000s, and spread to practically all parts of the globe. But if anyone could figure it out, it’d be Musk.
