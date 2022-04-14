Tom Brady Implores Elon Musk To Delete Combine Photo If He Buys Twitter

News broke Thursday morning that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered $41 billion for the acquisition of social media platform Twitter, leading to a few celebrities asking for a favor from the business tycoon, including NFL star Tom Brady.

Brady took to Twitter Thursday, jokingly(?) asking Musk for one simple request if he buys the company: destroy the combine photo at all costs.

The photo Brady is referring to, (if you haven’t seen it), is from the 2000 NFL combine when Brady was just a standout quarterback at Michigan and New England’s reign hadn’t happened yet.

If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022

Way to take it public for the whole world to see. And he probably has Musk’s phone number, if he were really serious about the photo. But the NFL legend decided to make his request extremely public.

Of course, the internet didn’t take too kindly to Brady’s request as they made their voices heard quick.

The Identity Tampa Bay took the request a step further by altering the photo themselves, effectively fixing the problem for all parties.