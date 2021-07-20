Tom Brady joined his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in celebrating their Super Bowl 55 win at the White House on Tuesday, meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brady was the only player to speak during the Bucs ceremony at the White House, and he came fully prepared with relevant jokes.

“It didn’t look great there at one point. We were 7-5, struggling a little bit, as the President alluded to. But we found a rhythm, we got on a roll,” Brady said. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think, about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.”

“I understand that,” Biden interjected as the crowd laughed.

“You understand that, Mr. President?” Brady joked before Biden reiterated, “I understand that.”

“It’s nice for me to be back here,” Brady continued. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”

“I don’t know!” Biden said with a smile after he was often referred to as “Sleepy Joe” by Donald Trump last year.

It was Brady’s first trip to the White House since 2005 when President George W. Bush was still in office, despite three additional Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots in later years. Brady chose not to attend his team’s White House visit in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, the Patriots decided as a team to not visit then-President Trump.

Brady had a friendship with Trump prior to his decision to enter politics. The former president also has a relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. Although Belichick chose to decline the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump following the riots on Capitol Hill.

