Tom Brady Savagely Trolls Aaron Rodgers for Packers Playoff Gaffe After Announcement That They Will Meet in Golf Match

While Aaron Rodgers is enjoying a lovely double date vacation in Hawaii, he’ll wake up to having his playoff failures trolled by a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Shortly after it was announced Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in The Match later this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback fired a few tweets at his opponents.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

The, “better get used to laying up” line is a direct shot at Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who Brady beat in the NFC Championship a few months ago. In the fourth quarter, the Packers were brutally criticized for taking Rodgers off the field and kicking a field goal despite trailing the Bucs by eight points.

But Brady wasn’t done. He also showed off his creative skills, using the Brooks Koepka meme that made waves earlier this week, as the golfer expressed disdain for DeChambeau at the PGA Championship.

Brady continues to exhibit a split personality. The fiery, no nonsense football competitor we grew accustomed to during his two decades in New England, and the more endearing, witty personality he’s portrayed since moving to Tampa.

Almost exactly one year ago, Brady and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match, but the Super Bowl champ seems confident in the upcoming round against Rodgers.

