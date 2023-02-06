Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady set Twitter on fire Monday morning after he posed in his underwear for a sponsored tweet.

Brady made the shocking news on Wednesday that he would once again decide to retire from the NFL, exactly one year to the day that he retired the first time. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is pushing his own clothing brand on his Twitter feed and decided to pose shirtless on a bed with just his underwear on. In a tweet to former teammates wide receiver Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, Brady asked if he took the picture correctly.

“Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @Bradybrand,” Brady wrote and ended the tweet with two emojis.

He even admitted that the tweet was to promote his underwear.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded to a tweet from the Brady Brand Twitter account from June 9th, 2022. He wrote that if his tweet received 40 thousand likes, he would “recreate” the underwear ad.

“40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks,” Brady wrote in June.

The early morning tweet lit up Elon Musk‘s social media platform as users made jokes and weighed in with a wide range of references including everything from his October divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his newly announced retirement from the NFL.

As of writing this post, Edelman and Gronkowski did not give Brady an answer about whether the two approved of the retired star quarterback’s look in his underwear. Brady picked the week between the Conference championship games to announce his retirement. And now he decided to post a picture of himself in his underwear the week leading into Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

It looks like Brady is trying to stay as relevant as he can, even if the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback will not be playing in the Super Bowl.

