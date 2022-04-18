Tom Brady Teams Up With Rival Aaron Rodgers For Sixth Edition of The Match

The sixth edition of Turner Sports’ Capital One’s The Match has been set as rivals-turned-teammates Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen this summer.

The Match will take place on June 1st in a 12-hole-event at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, right off the Las Vegas strip. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Brady took to Twitter Monday to announce the showdown, suggesting that he wanted a different way to settle the score.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

“We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it,” Brady wrote.

The latest installment of the golf series marks the first time Rodgers and Brady have teamed up as the pair competed against each other in last year’s event, as Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady is 0-2 in The Match, losing in 2020 to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Their opponents this year aren’t pushovers either as Allen recently played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Mahomes is rumored to have a 7.7 handicap index.

The event has been a massive success since its’ inauguration in 2018, amassing nearly $33 million for various organizations, while also donating nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com